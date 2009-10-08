Texas Longhorn Football Player Throws Basketballs At UT Law Student And Then Belts Him

Have you heard the one about a law student and a college football player throwing basketballs at each other in a college gym?



An arrest warrant was issued earlier this week for Texas Longhorns special teams player Kenny Vaccaro after he allegedly punched University of Texas law student Jonathan Fuhrman on September 20, the Austin-American Statesman reported.

Fuhrman told police Vaccaro and his friends were throwing basketballs at him. Fuhrman then threw a basketball that hit Vaccaro in the head. And then Vaccaro punched Fuhrman, who apparently had a bloody lip when he gave his interview to police.

Vaccaro, a freshman, is listed at 6 ft. 1 in., 198 pounds. No word yet on Fuhrman’s size.

Texas coach Mack Brown issued a statement following news of the warrant. “We’re aware of the situation with Kenny Vaccaro,” Brown said. “We’ve talked to Kenny and his family, and pending the completion of the legal process, we’ll do what’s best for the university, Kenny and the team. One thing we have really prided ourselves on in our program is our family atmosphere, and this will be handled within our family.”

As Above the Law points out in its lengthy discussion of the event, the Longhorns are currently ranked #2 in the Associated Press poll and the law school is ranked #15 in the latest U.S. News law school rankings. We guess it’s possible they were arguing the relative merits of these polls and which is more important.

Or, this is an unfortunate example of boys being boys. Not much to put your horns up about in this story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.