All but 4 of the USWNT starters kneeled for the national anthem on MLK day

- The USWNT is playing its first game of 2021 vs Colombia on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
- Seven of the USWNT’s starting 11 players kneeled during the pregame playing of the national anthem.
- Striker Carli Lloyd, defender Kelley O’Hara, and midfielders Julie Ertz and Lindsey Horan all stood as Megan Rapinoe, Crystal Dunn, Sam Mewis, captain Becky Sauerbrunn, and the other starters kneeled.
- Check out the clip from Fox Sports 1 below:
