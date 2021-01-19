All but 4 of the USWNT starters kneeled for the national anthem on MLK day

Fox Sports 1 Seven of the USWNT’s starting 11 players kneeled during the pregame playing of the national anthem.

The USWNT is playing its first game of 2021 vs Colombia on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Seven of the USWNT’s starting 11 players kneeled during the pregame playing of the national anthem.

Striker Carli Lloyd, defender Kelley O’Hara, and midfielders Julie Ertz and Lindsey Horan all stood as Megan Rapinoe, Crystal Dunn, Sam Mewis, captain Becky Sauerbrunn, and the other starters kneeled.

