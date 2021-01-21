USWNT players voiced over part of Joe Biden's and Kamala Harris' inauguration: 'there's nothing that we can't accomplish when we work as a team'

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Megan Rapinoe delivers a speech at the USWNT’s 2019 ticker-tape parade.

The USWNT participated in the presidential inauguration.

Megan Rapinoe and some of her teammates voiced over a video of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released ahead of Wednesday’s festivities.

In the clip, the players say they “know about making history” and “representing the country” before stating that “there’s nothing that we can’t accomplish when we work as a team.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The US Women’s National Team took part in Wednesday’s historic presidential inauguration.

REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo Megan Rapinoe and the US National Women’s Team celebrate winning the women’s world cup with the trophy on July 8, 2019.

Before Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States and Kamala Harris became the first woman, first Black person, and first Asian American to become the nation’s vice president, Megan Rapinoe and some of her USWNT teammates voiced over a clip for the Biden Inaugural.

The video starts with shots of Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Ali Krieger, and USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn taking in their post-2019 World Cup ticker-tape parade in NYC before transitioning to clips of Biden and Harris.

“We know about making history,” they begin, alternating lines. “What it’s like when people are counting on us. The future resting on your shoulders. Representing the country.”

“We have proved what teamwork can do. Again. And Again. And Again,” they added.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig USWNT players celebrate their 2019 World Cup win at a NYC ticker-tape parade.

The video then depicts Americans of various races, genders, and ages as the national team players announce, “We’re Americans. We can do hard things.”

“There’s nothing that we can’t accomplish when we work as a team,” they said, joining voices to say the final three words. “Leading by example. This is our nation. This is the people’s house.”

“Game on,” they added together.

Check out the full clip below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.