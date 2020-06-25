US Women's National Team and international stars who will participate in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty ImagesThough the NWSL employs all 23 current members of the USWNT and many international stars, some of the biggest names in the league won’t be in Utah.
- The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) is set to become the first professional contact sports league to return in the US with its 2020 Challenge Cup beginning Saturday, June 27.
- The eight-team, 23-game tournament will take place in isolation at Zions Bank Stadium and Rio Tinto Stadium in northern Utah.
- Though the NWSL employs all 23 current members of the US Women’s National Team and countless international superstars, some of the biggest names in women’s soccer won’t be present in Utah.
- The entire Orlando Pride team has withdrawn from the tournament after six players and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
- Check out which of the league’s stars will participate in the tournament, which begins Saturday at 12:30 ET on CBS and CBS All Access.
Stars Participating:
Morgan Brian — Chicago Red Stars and USWNT
Shirley Cruz — OL Reign and Costa Rica Women’s National Team
Jennifer Cudjoe — Sky Blue FC and Ghana Women’s National Team
Abby Dahlkemper — North Carolina Courage and USWNT
Rachel Daly — Houston Dash and England Women’s National Team
Tierna Davidson — Chicago Red Stars and USWNT
Debinha — North Carolina Courage and Brazil Women’s National Team
Celia Jiménez Delgado — OL Reign and Spain Women’s National Team
Aminata Diallo — Utah Royals and France Women’s National Team
Crystal Dunn — North Carolina Courage and USWNT
Julie Ertz — Chicago Red Stars and USWNT
Adrianna Franch — Portland Thorns and USWNT
Lindsey Horan — Portland Thorns and USWNT
Jenna Hellstrom — Washington Spirit and Canada Women’s National Team
Naho Kawasumi — Sky Blue FC and Japan Women’s National Team
Stephanie Labbé — North Carolina Courage and Canada Women’s National Team
Rose Lavelle — Washington Spirit and USWNT
Diana Matheson — Utah Royals and Canada Women’s National Team
Jessica McDonald — North Carolina Courage and USWNT
Sam Mewis — North Carolina Courage and USWNT
Alyssa Naeher — Chicago Red Stars and USWNT
Yuki Nagasato — Chicago Red Stars and Japan Women National Team
Kelley O’Hara — Utah Royals and USWNT
Denise O’Sullivan — North Carolina Courage and Ireland Women’s National Team
Evelyne Viens — Sky Blue FC and Canada Women’s National Team
Rebecca Quinn — OL Reign and Canada Women’s National Team
Rocky Rodríguez Rodriguez — Portland Thorns and Costa Rica Women’s National Team
Becky Sauerbrunn — Portland Thorns and USWNT
Desiree Scott — Utah Royals and Canada Women’s National Team
Kailen Sheridan — Sky Blue FC and Canada Women’s National Team
Casey Short — Chicago Red Stars and USWNT
Christine Sinclair — Portland Thorns and Canada Women’s National Team
Rosie White — OL Reign and New Zealand Women’s National Team
Lynn Williams — North Carolina Courage and USWNT
Kumi Yokoyama — Washington Spirit and Japan Women’s National Team
Noteworthy Absences:
Ashlyn Harris — Orlando Pride and USWNT
Tobin Heath — Portland Thorns and USWNT
Ali Krieger — Orlando Pride and USWNT
Carli Lloyd — Sky Blue FC and USWNT
Marta — Orlando Pride and Brazil Women’s National Team
Alex Morgan — Orlando Pride and USWNT
Megan Rapinoe — OL Reign and USWNT
Christen Press — Utah Royals and USWNT
Mallory Pugh — Sky Blue FC and USWNT
