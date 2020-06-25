US Women's National Team and international stars who will participate in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup

Meredith Cash
Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty ImagesThough the NWSL employs all 23 current members of the USWNT and many international stars, some of the biggest names in the league won’t be in Utah.

Stars Participating:

Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Morgan Brian — Chicago Red Stars and USWNT

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Shirley Cruz — OL Reign and Costa Rica Women’s National Team

Visionhaus/Corbis via Getty Images

Jennifer Cudjoe — Sky Blue FC and Ghana Women’s National Team

Alex Grimm – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Abby Dahlkemper — North Carolina Courage and USWNT

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rachel Daly — Houston Dash and England Women’s National Team

Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Tierna Davidson — Chicago Red Stars and USWNT

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Debinha — North Carolina Courage and Brazil Women’s National Team

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Celia Jiménez Delgado — OL Reign and Spain Women’s National Team

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Aminata Diallo — Utah Royals and France Women’s National Team

James Chance/Getty Images

Crystal Dunn — North Carolina Courage and USWNT

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Julie Ertz — Chicago Red Stars and USWNT

Daniel Bartel/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Adrianna Franch — Portland Thorns and USWNT

Diego Diaz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Lindsey Horan — Portland Thorns and USWNT

Quinn Harris/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jenna Hellstrom — Washington Spirit and Canada Women’s National Team

Jose Breton/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Naho Kawasumi — Sky Blue FC and Japan Women’s National Team

Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Stephanie Labbé — North Carolina Courage and Canada Women’s National Team

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rose Lavelle — Washington Spirit and USWNT

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Diana Matheson — Utah Royals and Canada Women’s National Team

Quinn Harris/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jessica McDonald — North Carolina Courage and USWNT

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Sam Mewis — North Carolina Courage and USWNT

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alyssa Naeher — Chicago Red Stars and USWNT

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Yuki Nagasato — Chicago Red Stars and Japan Women National Team

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kelley O’Hara — Utah Royals and USWNT

Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

Denise O’Sullivan — North Carolina Courage and Ireland Women’s National Team

Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Evelyne Viens — Sky Blue FC and Canada Women’s National Team

Jose Argueta/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Rebecca Quinn — OL Reign and Canada Women’s National Team

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Rocky Rodríguez Rodriguez — Portland Thorns and Costa Rica Women’s National Team

Craig Mitchelldyer/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Becky Sauerbrunn — Portland Thorns and USWNT

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Desiree Scott — Utah Royals and Canada Women’s National Team

Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

Kailen Sheridan — Sky Blue FC and Canada Women’s National Team

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Casey Short — Chicago Red Stars and USWNT

Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Christine Sinclair — Portland Thorns and Canada Women’s National Team

Diego Diaz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rosie White — OL Reign and New Zealand Women’s National Team

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Lynn Williams — North Carolina Courage and USWNT

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kumi Yokoyama — Washington Spirit and Japan Women’s National Team

Jose Breton/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Noteworthy Absences:

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Ashlyn Harris — Orlando Pride and USWNT

Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

Tobin Heath — Portland Thorns and USWNT

Craig Mitchelldyer/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Ali Krieger — Orlando Pride and USWNT

Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carli Lloyd — Sky Blue FC and USWNT

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Marta — Orlando Pride and Brazil Women’s National Team

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Alex Morgan — Orlando Pride and USWNT

Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe — OL Reign and USWNT

Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Christen Press — Utah Royals and USWNT

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Mallory Pugh — Sky Blue FC and USWNT

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

