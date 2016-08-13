US women's soccer team shocked by Sweden in penalty kicks, out in Olympic quarterfinal

The US women’s soccer team is out of the Olympics after falling to Sweden in penalty kicks in the quarterfinals.

It’s a shocking result. The loss marks the first time in team history that the women did not at least reach the Olympic semifinal.

After a scoreless first half, Sweden struck first with a goal in the 61st minute. Alex Morgan responded in the 77th minute with a crucial equaliser.

In the extra time, both teams had goals disallowed. Carli Lloyd appeared to find the back of the net for the USWNT, only to have it called back because of a questionable foul. Just moments later, a Swedish player broke through and slotted a finish home, though the refs incorrectly called it back for offsides.

For the first time in Olympic women’s soccer history, the game needed penalty kicks to decide a winner.

In penalties, Alex Morgan went first for the US and missed. Luckily, Hope Solo denied a Swedish player one round later to even the score. In the fifth and final round of penalty kicks, Christen Press’ shot sailed well over the cross bar for the Americans. Sweden then converted, ending the game and the American’s chance for a gold medal.

Here’s Press’ missed shot:

The US women entered Rio as the defending World Cup champs and the heavy favourites to take home gold, and at the very least medal. Losing to Sweden in the quarters is nothing short of a shock.

