USWNT costumes were popular this year from kids of all ages and genders

FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images World Cup Golden Boot and Golden Ball winner Megan Rapinoe was a popular costume choice for little girls and little boys alike this Halloween.

Halloween costumes inspired by sports icons are common each year, but stars from the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) were a particularly popular choice for 2019.

From boys with pink hair dressed as Megan Rapinoe and tiny Alex Morgans to a little Julie Ertz with a zombie twist, kids across the country strapped up their boots to personify their favourite World Cup champions.

Check out some of the best photos below:

Check out some of this Halloween’s best USWNT costumes below:

This little boy wanted nothing more than to be superstar striker Alex Morgan this Halloween.

Hi ⁦@alexmorgan13⁩ As well as strong girls we need to have boys who love women’s soccer and there was no one else my son wanted to be for Halloween! pic.twitter.com/yz9aqHxpM5 — Chris Jones (@jonesysmc) October 31, 2019

And he wasn’t the only one.

Audra dressed as @alexmorgan13 for a #HalloweenHootenanny. Go ????????! @USWNT thank you all for being an inspiration to young girls everywhere. pic.twitter.com/EAIoxllXer — Tara (@ChaosSupervisor) October 26, 2019

This little girl even sipped some tea on ’em.

But World Cup Golden Ball and Golden Boot winner Megan Rapinoe was, by far, the most popular costume.

Everyone from young boys…

On Halloween, Midwest 11yr old boys think you’re worth imitating @mPinoe Hope he can someday play like you too!!! Thanks for inspiring our soccer crazed family #USWNT pic.twitter.com/cFpsTERxqx — TJ Bean (@tjbean15) October 31, 2019

…to young girls…

@mPinoe My 8 yr old daughter’s halloween costume today at school. She can’t wait to see you play next Thursday in Columbus. #USWNT pic.twitter.com/5kNvd82VNn — CM (@CMPicktown) November 1, 2019

…and even babies rocked Rapinoe’s signature pink-dyed pixie cut.

This girl’s got four stars on her shirt.

My daughter is Megan Rapinoe from the USWNT. She even dyed her hair. This would be huge! We are a family of 3 and our daughter has never been to Heinz Field! Great Job this year MH28! pic.twitter.com/Lm7cvDqMYy — James Miller (@jmiller81188) October 30, 2019

And this one is still celebrating the World Cup victory nearly four months later.

.@mPinoe for the win on Halloween! Thanks for inspiring the next generation to dream big and fight for what they deserve! #EqualPay #USWNT pic.twitter.com/XEWbeeU5Sw — Alyssa Douglass (@a_douglass24) November 1, 2019

But this little Pinoe is a bit more calm, cool, and collected about the USWNT’s fourth World Cup victory.

Some other players had some representation, too! This little girl dressed like her favourite player, Julie Ertz.

So did this one, but with an undead twist.

There was at least one tiny Carli Lloyd running around as well.

Just got these incredible photos of my niece dressed as the one and only @CarliLloyd today and my heart shattered! Giving her that jersey was the best decision ever! Dream big little Hazel @USWNT #future #soccer #RoleModel pic.twitter.com/XDZlrZEkM1 — Meghan French Dunbar (@MegFrenchDunbar) October 31, 2019

And this toddler dressed as herself — a future USWNT star.

Happy Halloween from the future @USWNT stars ⚽️???????? pic.twitter.com/fQ4VXwEGZI — the SportsPaige (@sportsPaige94) November 1, 2019

Some families even got in on the action. Here with have a Rose Lavelle and Alex Morgan alongside a James Madison University cheerleader.

Happy Halloween from my girls! Gemma as Rose Lavelle, Elyse as Alex Morgan and Eve as a JMU cheerleader. #HappyHallowen #USWNT #roselavelle #AlexMorgan Photo credit: Abigail Thomas Photography 2019 pic.twitter.com/ToxMR6yH41 — Tara DeLuca (@ElysesMama) November 1, 2019

These three channeled their inner Carli Lloyd, Rose Lavelle, and Megan Rapinoe. None of them like red cards.

These three are amped to see them next week! pic.twitter.com/LlX7sBgv7f — megan ward jones (@mwjonez) November 1, 2019

And these sisters even recreated Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe’s famous shot from their sports illustrated cover.

@alexmorgan13 @USWNT @mrapinoee Happy Halloween! Thanks for the memories this year. You have created two lifelong fans and players. pic.twitter.com/LxttnwanE9 — Malcolm Gray (@GrayMalcolm) November 1, 2019

But no matter their age or gender, it’s clear that the USWNT has had quite an impact on these kids.

