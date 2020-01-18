The USWNT has released its roster for 2020 Olympic qualifiers, and some of the team's brightest young stars didn't make the cut

Elsa / Getty Images Long seen as the future face of the USWNT, 21-year-old Mallory Pugh was cut from the team’s 2020 Olympic qualifying roster.

Some of its brightest young stars – including 2019 World Cup champions Tierna Davidson and Mallory Pugh – did not make the cut for the 20-person squad.

While Davidson’s omission was likely injury-related, Pugh was seemingly outcompeted during the team’s January training camp.

The USWNT announced its 2020 Olympic qualifying roster Friday morning, and some of the team’s most famous young stars didn’t make the cut.

Forward Mallory Pugh and defender Tierna Davidson were both omitted from the 20-person squad after representing the team at the 2019 World Cup. Pugh notched a goal and an assist in 118 minutes of play through three games last summer, while Davidson recorded two assists in one start for the USWNT in France. Allie Long and Morgan Brian join them as the only players from the 2019 World Cup championship squad cut from the team competing at qualifiers.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Tierna Davidson was likely omitted form the qualifying roster thanks to a lingering ankle injury.

While Davidson’s exclusion from the roster likely has to do with the ankle injury she sustained in the lead up to the 2019 National Women’s Soccer League final in October, Pugh’s omission doesn’t appear related to her health. The USWNT has long been deep at the forward position, and the 21-year-old seemingly lost her roster spot thanks to a crowded field at the team’s January training camp.

In a conference call Friday morning, newly-minted USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski acknowledged Pugh’s immense talent but indicated that he wanted to see more consistency before including her on his future teams.

“Mal was competitive, and she did well, but there were other players I believe that performed better,” he said. “I want to be clear that she’s a very talented player, she performed well, and she has a big future in front of her, so I’m pretty sure if she keeps on developing, going forward, she will be on this roster.”

AP Photo/Eraldo Peres Mallory Pugh carries the ball upfield in the USWNT’s 2016 Olympics quarterfinal match against Sweden.

Former head coach Jill Ellis first called Pugh up to the USWNT in January of 2016. At just 17 years old, Pugh was one of the youngest field players to make the team’s roster in well over a decade. She scored in her debut a few weeks later, seemingly locking in her spot on the national team for the foreseeable future.

Pugh joined the Olympic qualifying team later that year and eventually was selected for the 18-person roster that then suffered a devastating upset in Rio de Janeiro. But before the team’s quarterfinal loss to Sweden, Pugh made history as the youngest player to score a goal in the Olympics in US history.

In her four-year career with the USWNT, the 5-foot-4 Pugh has made 62 international caps and scored 18 goals. Her absence from the most recent roster is noteworthy. She is the most experienced player from the 2019 World Cup squad, aside from a pregnant Alex Morgan, to not make qualifiers. Also, she has long been seen as the future face of the USWNT.

Even though Pugh won’t be competing for his team in their upcoming 2020 Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament, Andonovski sees her as a cornerstone of the national team going forward and is treating her as such.

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports Forwards Alex Morgan (left) and Mallory Pugh celebrate after their 2019 World Cup victory.

“Just because of her potential, I invited Mal to come and train with us even though she’s not on the roster,” Andonovski said Friday. “As a coaching staff, we want to be there for her and provide the best opportunity for her to develop.”

Both Pugh and Davidson still have a chance to make the 18-person Olympic roster that will drop after qualifiers, but for Pugh, it will be an uphill climb as the field gets even more crowded. Morgan has voiced her intention to come back from maternity leave in time to compete in Tokyo. While some have expressed scepticism at the feasibility of her return, the prospect of Andonovski keeping a seasoned veteran and one of the most prolific scorers in USWNT history off the field seems equally far-fetched.

