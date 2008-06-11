USV Hires "Marketing.FM" Blogger

Get ready to see Eric Friedman at a lot more New York tech events. He’s joining Union Square Ventures, led by Fred Wilson (SA 100 #3) and Brad Burnham (SA 100 #27), as analyst. Friedman used to work for Reprise Media and is an active blogger at Marketing.FM.



USV got 164 “applicants” from the comments section of their original post.

