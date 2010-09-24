Ustream.TV Product Boss Flushed – "No One Will Explain Why"

Photo: Lynda W1

Earlier this week, Digital 100 company Ustream.tv booted Shawn Rose, its relatively new VP of product, after he’d spent just 5 months on the job.Says a source: “On Monday we all got told he’s gone and NO ONE will explain why. He didn’t leave.”



According to quick spot-check on Compete.com, Ustream traffic was essentially flat during Shawn’s short tenure. In the four months immediately before Shawn joined, Ustream traffic grew from 2 million to 3 million unique visitors.

Those aren’t stellar numbers by any means, but the length of the product-development cycle and Shawn’s short tenure, it’s hard to believe those traffic numbers had anything to do with his dismissal.

Anybody have a better idea?

