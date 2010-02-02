Ustream Gets $20 Million From Softbank At A $150 Million Valuation

Ustream, the live streaming video site, has landed a $20 million investment from Japanese telecom Softbank.



Softbank’s investment is worth 13.7% of the company, implying a $150 million valuation.

It also has an option to purchase more of Ustream by July 2011. If it exercises that option, its total investment in Ustream will be worth $75 million, and it will own 30% of the company, implying a $250 million valuation.

Softbank would then become Ustream’s largest shareholder.

In the release, Softbank says Ustream has 50 million monthly viewers, and its iPhone application has been downloaded by 1.5 million.

In an emailed statement to Bloomberg, Ustream’s CEO said the company would use the money to expand its operations in Asia.

