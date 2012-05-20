BI Military & defence Will Be Aboard This Warship For Three Days Next Week As It Sails To Fleet Week

Photo: U.S. Navy

In anticipation of New York’s upcoming Fleet Week — the biggest annual celebration of the military sea services — we present one of the top-class ships that will be sailing into Pier 90 next Wednesday, 23 May.And Business Insider will be on it, which is a pretty big honour as only a few visitors are allowed aboard for this trip every year. Thanks to Navy public affairs officer LCDR Sarah Higgins for her help in getting us a close up look at what life as a Navy sailor is really like.



The USS Wasp (LHD 1) — a multipurpose amphibious assault ship — usually has a crew of more than 2000 Marines and Sailors onboard. Being amphibious, she serves both sea and land missions. Check out the pictures linked below to see how this is possible.

Embarking in Norfolk, Va., this weekend, we’ll have BI Military & defence editor Robert Johnson spending a few days on the Wasp, getting stuck-in with service members as the ship cruises over to New York City. And he’s already gotten permission to take a ton of pictures.

Fleet Week will bring dozens of fascinating military demonstrations by the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard.

We read about combat ships in the news; see them in Hollywood movies, on TV, and in stunning pictures — now with Fleet Week, the public is invited to set foot onboard. Don’t miss a visit to any one of the military vessels docking in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Staten Island next week.

