BI Military & defence Will Be Aboard This Warship For Three Days Next Week As It Sails To Fleet Week

Will Be Aboard This Warship For Three Days Next Week As It Sails To Fleet Week

Eloise Lee
USS Wasp

Photo: U.S. Navy

In anticipation of New York’s upcoming Fleet Week — the biggest annual celebration of the military sea services — we present one of the top-class ships that will be sailing into Pier 90 next Wednesday, 23 May.And Business Insider will be on it, which is a pretty big honour as only a few visitors are allowed aboard for this trip every year. Thanks to Navy public affairs officer LCDR Sarah Higgins for her help in getting us a close up look at what life as a Navy sailor is really like.

The USS Wasp (LHD 1) — a multipurpose amphibious assault ship — usually has a crew of more than 2000 Marines and Sailors onboard. Being amphibious, she serves both sea and land missions. Check out the pictures linked below to see how this is possible.

Embarking in Norfolk, Va., this weekend, we’ll have BI Military & defence editor Robert Johnson spending a few days on the Wasp, getting stuck-in with service members as the ship cruises over to New York City. And he’s already gotten permission to take a ton of pictures.

Fleet Week will bring dozens of fascinating military demonstrations by the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. 

We read about combat ships in the news; see them in Hollywood movies, on TV, and in stunning pictures — now with Fleet Week, the public is invited to set foot onboard. Don’t miss a visit to any one of the military vessels docking in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Staten Island next week.

Look out for this scene at Pier 90 next week when mooring lines are dropped

The ship is top of her class as a Navy and Marine Corps amphibious (sea and land) warship

This means warfighting Marines sail onboard — always ready to get dropped off for combat operations on land

Using amphibious assault vehicles (AAVs), troops are ready to disembark as a landing force to be reckoned with

Taking them from the sea — onto the battlefield

In 2004, she sailed to Afghanistan, offloading Marines

At Fleet Week, attendees will get to interact with service members in dozens of public demonstrations

Here, a Gunner's Mate 2nd Class fires a .50-calibre machine gun off the port side during weapons qualifications

Or maybe meet sailors of the Engineering department — responsible for epic damage control on board

Pictured here at Port Everglades during a 'Damage Control Olympics' event last month

You may catch a glimpse of combat aircraft — here's the F-35B of Joint Strike Fighter fame

The ship was modified for the F-35B last year — the fighter successfully launched and landed vertically on the Wasp in October

She's the length of almost 3 football fields — stretching up to 843 feet long


Be sure to visit USS Wasp — Business Insider will be there

Coming soon to Pier 90, Manhattan

Don't forget the USS Intrepid is always docked at Pier 86

