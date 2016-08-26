The USS Squall fired shots after an 'incident' with an Iranian navy ship

MC1 Michelle Turner The patrol coastal ship USS Squall (PC 7) transits the Persian Gulf during exercise Spartan Kopis Dec. 9, 2013.

Just one day after video emerged of Iranian ships swarming and harrassing the USS Nitze, Business Insider has confirmed a separate incident on Wednesday involving the USS Squall, a coastal patrol ship, in the Northern Arabian Gulf.

CNN’s Barbara Star reports that the Sqaull was harrassed by Iranian fast attack craft that came within 200 yards of the ship.

After repeated attempts to contact the boats via radio, the Squall had to resort to firing warning shots, according to Star.

Business Insider has reached out to Naval officials for comment, and will update the story later.

NOW WATCH: A fighter pilot explains what it means to fly at Mach speed



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.