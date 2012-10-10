The Navy's Newest Ship Contains A Powerful Memorial To 19 Fallen Heroes

The USS Michael Murphy is more than just a world-class weapons system and an integral new piece of the US defence capabilities, it is also a memorial to Lt. Michael Murphy and the other men who lost their lives on June 28, 2005.



While Lt. Michael Murphy’s incredible act of valor in Operation Red Wing earned him the Medal of honour and eventually a ship naming, he was not the only one who died on that day.

In total 3 of the 4 Navy SEALs on Operation Red Wing died in combat and an 8 additional Navy SEALs and 8 Army Night Stalkers died when their helicopter was shot down as they rushed to the aid of Lt. Murphy.

As a way to honour Lt. Michael Murphy and the other men, the crew aboard the USS Michael Murphy have created a Wall of Heroes which includes a plaque for each man including their name, rank, bio, medals and honours, and personal photos.

Quartermaster Chief Adam Congello, one of the ship’s unofficial “historians” told us about the events of June 28, 2005 and the Wall of Heroes.

Watch below to hear what he said:

Produced by Daniel Goodman

