The US Just Got An Insanely Difficult Draw For The 2014 World Cup

The United States is in Group G for the World Cup group stage.

It’s a group of death.

Here’s who they’re going to have to play:

Germany, Ghana, and Portugal.

The U.S. will play Ghana in its first game on Monday, June 16th.

Ghana has beaten the U.S. in the last two World Cups, Germany is considered the third best team in the world, and Portugal has Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best soccer players in the world.

They’ll also have over 9,000 miles of travel during the group stage.

Here’s a look at all of the groups:

And here’s when the U.S. will play all of its games:

