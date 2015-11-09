40 pictures that show why a US aircraft carrier is such a dominant force

USS Eisenhower (CVN-69) (Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defence

Aircraft carriers are the heart of the US Navy. The deck of a carrier is literally a few acres of American territory floating around the world, projecting massive air and seagoing military might.

Carriers are expensive, with new Ford-class ships running about $US13 billion, but they last about 50 years.

Business Insider visited the USS Eisenhower during a massive mine clearing effort in the Persian Gulf a few years ago.

The Ike, which is currently undergoing repairs, is the second-oldest US carrier still in service. But as you’ll see, her age takes nothing from her powerful presence near foreign soil.

This post is originally by Robert Johnson and Jeremy Bender.

We took this picture from 'Vultures Row,' overlooking the flight deck as it sends F/A-18s on patrol over the Persian Gulf.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

Zooming in, we can see pilot Lt. Tom Shelly giving his ground crew a crisp salute.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

Then he's off. Out of runway and with nowhere to go but up, Lt. Shelly hits his afterburners and shoots into the sky.

Robert Johnson

As Lt. Shelly is still plotting his course, the batch of planes that went out earlier come to land.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

Tail hooks down, the pilots are aiming for the second of four cables stretched across the deck to stop them from careening off the other end of the flight deck.

Robert Johnson

Carrier landings are challenging, even in the bright, midday light and this pilot leans forward waiting to catch the cable.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

Touching down on deck, the wheels throw plumes of smoke as the hook dredges the surface looking for the cable before finally catching the third line.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

The aircraft rips the steel cable from its coil before reversing its afterburners and coming to a halt.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

As the pilots climb out, the ground crews climb on, cleaning and inspecting all parts of the jet.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

'Red Shirts' also move in and disarm the jets, storing unused ordnance deep below decks until the next mission.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

AIM 9X Sidewinder missiles get put on a rack to be rolled away.

Robert Johnson

As do these 500-pound MK 82 bombs, which are part of a standard weapons load.

Robert Johnson

It's unbelievably loud out on the hangar deck, even while wearing protective headgear, something that requires the deck crew to communicate and work through highly choreographed movements.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

And though it's routine for the crew, it doesn't change how dangerous every minute out here really is.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

This 'Hookup Man' is guiding the F/A-18 into the launch catapult, easing the plane's towbar into place.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

Firmly locked, an established hand signal gives the all-clear.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

And with barely time to drag the camera around, the 30,000-pound jet is flung like a toy down the length of the deck.

Robert Johnson

From the flight deck, a single flight of stairs lead into the massive hangar deck.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

All type of craft sit in various states of repair, as everything that flies from the deck is maintained here.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

Because of its sheltered and open space, the hangar deck is one place sailors exercise to stay fit for their physical fitness tests.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

Going up, the way to the deck passes through flight deck control where the old-school 'Ouija board' is used to keep track of the confusion outside.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

The cutout planes get tagged with various items and colour-coded, designating them with a specific function or service needing to be performed.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

Steering the nearly 1,100-foot, 100,000-ton ship ship through the Persian Gulf requires many hands.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

And many eyes as well. The Ike's captain is in the background doing interviews with CNN and ABC.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

As the captain speaks, work on the deck never stops. Some maintenance can only be done with the tail of the plane hanging off the lip of the deck, so this is where this jet will spend the night and where work will begin in the morning.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

Close to the main captain's bridge is the admiral's bridge -- notice the cigar within arm's reach of the chair. From here, the admiral can exercise control over other vessels in his fleet without interfering in the running of the Ike.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

Below deck is the ship's '7-11,' where we grab some snacks and several 25-cent bottles of water.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

Even miles from land and months from home, there's plenty for sailors to spend their money on with retail goods brought onboard in Naples, Italy.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

The selection of items is large and includes an array of expensive Italian bicycles.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

These gloves approved for use on the flight deck are likely far bigger sellers than the bikes, which will never have a place on the ship.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

And there's no shortage of other goods to buy if the mood strikes. Sellers know they have a solid customer base in the thousands of pilots and sailors on the ship.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

There is even a Starbucks. These sailors trained in a civilian store in the US prior to working here on the ship.

Robert Johnson

Despite the onboard amenities, there is no replacement for family contact. Officers encourage crew members to wake up at 3 a.m. to call home and wish families a good morning before starting the day's shift. Every single person we speak with says missing family is the biggest challenge out here.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

Back on deck it is quieter now, and we're able to step into the world of the landing signal officers.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

This group is responsible for lighting up the 'Christmas Tree' to let pilots know when their approach is on target.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

Despite precautions, mistakes are not unheard of, which is why there's this emergency escape chute to take the landing signal officers to safety if a plane careens out of control.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

From here, we notice a missile battery on the back of the ship looking out to sea.

Robert Johnson — BI Military & Defense

As we helicopter out from the Ike, we get a glimpse at what most of this military presence is about: safeguarding passage for tankers such as this as they carry much of the world's oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz.

Robert Johnson

With just hours before we head back out to sea ..

Robert Johnson — Business Insider

