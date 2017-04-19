US Navy photo reveals aircraft carrier nowhere near North Korea

The US announced on April 8 that the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier would head to the Korean peninsula amid soaring tensions between the US and North Korea — but the US Navy posted a picture of the carrier about 3,500 miles away from Korea on April 15.

The picture, first noticed by Defence News, shows the Vinson in the Sunda Strait between the Indonesian islands of Sumatra and Java.

Business Insider contacted the Navy about the discrepancy, but it did not immediately comment.

Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis said on April 11 that the Vinson had been called away from exercises near Australia to head for the Korean peninsula but declined to say why. Mattis did say that, as a practice, the Navy does not disclose the whereabouts of its ships.

US aircraft-carrier strike groups include guided-missile destroyers with powerful radars that could potentially be useful in tracking missile launches, like the kind recently attempted by North Korea.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.