USS BARRY: Take A Tour Of The US Destroyer Poised To Attack Off The Coast Of Syria

It wasn’t long before Business Insider visited the Barry in late 2012 that the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer sat off Libya, launching 55 Tomahawk cruise missiles to suppress the county’s air defence system during Operation Odyssey Dawn.

Senior U.S. officials told NBC News that a strike on Syria, which would include the Barry, could happen as soon as Thursday, August 29, 2013.

When we visited, the ship was preparing for it’s major five-year inspection before a Mediterranean deployment. None of the crew we spoke with last fall suspected they’d be sailing off Syria’s coast right now contemplating an attack on that country’s military units allegedly responsible for an August 21 chemical attack on Syrian citizens. But here they are.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.