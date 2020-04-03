Engineer accused of derailing a speeding train near a US Navy hospital ship in Southern California

Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo The USNS Mercy entering the Port of Los Angeles on Friday.

An engineer was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of intentionally derailing a train near the USNS Mercy, a hospital ship providing relief to Los Angeles-area hospitals during the COVID-19 outbreak, the US Department of Justice said.

According to a press release from the DOJ citing an interview with the FBI, the train operator said he wanted to “wake people up,” apparently believing that the Mercy “had an alternate purpose related to COVID-19 or a government takeover.”

The train came to a stop about 250 yards away from the Mercy, which was not damaged or affected.

An engineer has been arrested on suspicion of derailing a train at full speed near the US Naval Ship Mercy in California. The ship is a floating hospital that is providing care during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ship is docked in San Pedro, about 25 miles south of Los Angeles.

Eduardo Moreno, 44, was charged Wednesday with one count of train wrecking, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.

A California Highway Patrol officer recounted watching the train barrel at full speed “into a concrete barrier at the end of the track, smash into a steel barrier, smash into a chain-link fence, slide through a parking lot, slide across another lot filled with gravel, and smash into a second chain-link fence,” according to an affidavit cited by the DOJ.

The USNS Mercy arrived at the Port of Los Angeles last week. Like the USNS Comfort in New York, it is providing relief to area hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

The affidavit cited by the DOJ said Moreno admitted to crashing the train and suggested the ship “had an alternate purpose related to COVID-19 or a government takeover.”

“People could see for themselves,” the affidavit quoted Moreno as saying, according to the DOJ, adding that he wanted to “wake people up.”

Citing the affidavit, the DOJ said Moreno made several comments to law enforcement on the scene, including: “You only get this chance once. The whole world is watching. I had to. People don’t know what’s going on here. Now they will.”

The Mercy was not damaged or affected by the crash, and no one was injured. The DOJ cited the affidavit as saying Moreno told the Los Angeles Port Police he acted alone and had not pre-planned his actions.

Moreno worked for Pacific Harbour Line, a train company that carries cargo from the port and connects to major railroad lines, according to a representative for the Port of Los Angeles cited by CBS News.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Los Angeles Port Police are leading the investigation.

Moreno faces up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.

