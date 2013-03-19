American Soccer Fans Are Freaking Out About The US Team's Decimated Roster For Two Huge World Cup Qualifiers

Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The US Men’s National team’s 23-man roster for two upcoming World Cup qualifiers is out, and it’s looking dicey.The main issue: the defence is decimated by injury. The US plays Costa Rica on Friday in Denver, and Mexico next Tuesday in Mexico City.



Here’s the full roster (sure starters in bold):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Brad Guzan (Aston Villa – 5/3 SO), Sean Johnson (Chicago Fire – 0/0), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake – 0/0)

DEFENDERS (6): Tony Beltran (Real Salt Lake – 0/0), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City – 0/0), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City – 6/0), Omar Gonzalez (LA Galaxy – 1/0), Clarence Goodson (Brondby – 5/0), Justin Morrow (San Jose Earthquakes – 0/0)

MIDFIELDERS (9): DaMarcus Beasley (Puebla – 26/6), Kyle Beckerman (Real Salt Lake – 2/0), Michael Bradley (Roma – 20/5), Joe Corona (Club Tijuana – 1/0), Maurice Edu (Bursaspor – 10/0), Jermaine Jones (Schalke 04 – 6/0), Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht – 13/0), Brek Shea (Stoke City – 2/0), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City – 4/0)

FORWARDS (5): Jozy Altidore (AZ Alkmaar – 18/6), Terrence Boyd (Rapid Vienna – 2/0), Clint Dempsey (Tottenham Hotspur – 27/11), Herculez Gomez (Santos – 6/2), Eddie Johnson (Seattle Sounders FC – 12/10)

Two probable starters — Timmy Chandler and Steve Cherundolo — are injured. So are their potential back-ups in Fabian Johnson, Edgar Castillo, and Jonathan Spector.

Carlos Bocanegra, who captained the team for years, was left off the roster because he’s struggling to find playing time overseas.

Cameron and Gonzalez started at centerback in the loss to Honduras last month, but they both struggled. Regardless of who starts against Costa Rica and Mexico someone will be playing out of their normal position.

There are still nine games left in World Cup qualifying. But if the US doesn’t get at least three points from the next two games, things will get really dire.

The soccer world is freaking out:

I just looked at the USMNT roster for the next two qualifiers, looked at the defenders, and vomited. ussoccer.com/News/Mens-Nati… — Andy Glockner (@AndyGlockner) March 18, 2013

Massive week for US soccer looms. Low on both experience and German-Americans. To the 23 who have been selected: Godspeed — roger bennett (@rogbennett) March 18, 2013

Hey, look on the bright side. Brad Guzan is well used to having paper thin protection in front of him after this season with Villa #USMNT — Adrian Healey (@AdrianHealey) March 18, 2013

US injuries/illness worse than even realised. All out: Castillo, Chandler, Cherundolo, Howard, F. Johnson, Spector, J. Torres, D. Williams. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) March 18, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.