Young Men Who Pop Viagra Are More Likely To Develop ED

Popping drugs like Cialis or Viagra recreationally might rev things up in the bedroom, but it could be a recipe for disappointment, according to a new study. For young men in particular, using the drugs can create a psychological dependence on them, leading to “unreasonable standards” and even erectile dysfunction, said lead study author and postdoctoral fellow at the VA Boston Healthcare System, Christopher Harte.



When Harte surveyed more than 1,000 men around the age of 22, he found the younger guys using ED medicines recreationally were more likely to report lower confidence in “achieving and maintaining erections” (via New York Daily News).

The study was published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine.

