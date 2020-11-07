Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The upcoming holiday season is the perfect time to use credits issued by airlines for cancelled flights.

The upcoming holiday travel season is the perfect time to offload travel credit from flights cancelled during the pandemic.

Travel credit is often issued in lieu of a refund so an airline can keep the cash paid for the original flight.

Each airline is different in how flyers can use credit and this step-by-step guide for all 11 major US airlines explains how to book flights using it.

If you voluntarily cancelled a flight during the pandemic, chances are that you received a travel or flight credit and not a cash refund.

Issuing a credit is the preferred method for airlines instead of cash refunds. It’s almost like an interest-free loan for airlines as it lets them keep the money paid for a flight without having to provide the service until a later date.

With the holiday season fast approaching, travellers are contemplating returning to the skies, and now is the perfect time to use up that credit before it expires.

Each airline is different in what they will allow the credit to be used for. Some airlines require that the same passengers use the credit while others are transferable. Credits may also be used to purchase extras like seat assignments or baggage allowance, depending on the airline.

Prospective flyers seeking to use a credit should call their airline to confirm what it can be used for and if their credit can be used multiple times if the full amount won’t be used up in one trip. But once that’s all done and it’s time to book, the process is quite simple.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to use travel credits when booking a flight on all 11 major US airlines.

American Airlines: Start by searching for a flight as you normally would from the airline’s homepage.

Then, select the flight you’d like to take.

Once you’re ready to book, move forward through the booking process as normal. Enter your passenger information, select your seats, and so on.

Once you arrive at the “review and pay” page, that’s when you can enter your travel credit information.

Scroll down to “how do you want to pay for your trip” and select “add flight credit.”

It will open this window and ask for your ticket number from the cancelled flight for which you received a credit.

That can be found in the booking email.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider via American Airlines/Gmail

Just scroll down to the payment information and the ticket number should be right there.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider via American Airlines/Gmail How to book a flight using travel credit.

Once that’s in, enter your credit card information (if there’s a difference between the credit amount and the fare) and pay as normal.

Delta Air Lines: Start by searching for a flight as you normally would from the airline’s homepage.

Then, select the flight you’d like to take.

Once you’re ready to book, move forward through the booking process as normal. Enter your passenger information, select your seats, and so on.

Once you arrive at the “review and pay” page, that’s when you can enter your travel credit.

Scroll down to “payment” and select “use eCredits” in the top right corner.

It will open this window and ask for up to three eCredit numbers from the cancelled flight or flights for which you received a credit. Delta will have sent an email with the eCredit number.

Once that’s in, enter your credit card information (if there’s a difference between the credit amount and the fare) and pay as normal.

United Air Lines: If you have a future flight credit with United, you wouldn’t start the booking process as normal.

Instead, go to “my trips” on the homepage. It will ask for the confirmation number for the flights in which you cancelled to receive the credit, and your last name.

The website will then show you how much credit you have to use and by when you need to rebook. When you’re ready to proceed, hit “book with credit.”

Then, search for a flight as normal.

Prices will then reflect the difference you’ll have to pay, not the actual cost of the flight.

Select the flight you wish to take.

Then, you can book as normal since the discount is already applied.

If United gave you an electronic travel credit, you’ll have to start over and search for the flight as if it was a new booking altogether.

Once you’ve selected your flight and have reached the payment page, scroll down to “payment information” and select “travel certificates.”

You can then enter the pin code and your last name to retrieve the credit. Once applied, you can book as normal.

Southwest Airlines: Start by searching for a flight as you normally would from the airline’s homepage.

Then, select the flight you’d like to take.

Once you’re ready to book, move forward through the booking process as normal. Enter your passenger information, select your seats, and so on.

The “passenger & payment info” page is where you’ll enter the travel credit information.

Once you’ve entered in all the required passenger information, hit “continue to payment.”

Scroll down to and click “apply travel funds, LUV vouchers, and gift cards.” You’ll then enter in the confirmation number and passenger information from the cancelled flight for which the credit was issued.

Once that’s in, enter your credit card information (if there’s a difference between the credit amount and the fare) and pay as normal.

Frontier Airlines: Start by searching for a flight as you normally would from the airline’s homepage.

Once a flight is selected, proceed normally through the booking process by entering passenger information, choosing any extras, and so on.

The “payment” page is where you’ll enter the travel credit information.

Scroll down to “add additional payment” under the credit card section and select “Frontier voucher.”

It will then ask for the email address and confirmation number of the cancelled flight for which the credit was issued.

You can use some of the credit or all of it. You should also check to see if any residual value will go back to the credit as some airlines choose to operate under a one-time use policy when it comes to travel credits.

The amount of the credit with then be taken off of the purchase price.

Once that’s in, enter your credit card information (if there’s a difference between the credit amount and the fare) and pay as normal.

Spirit Airlines: Start by searching for a flight as you normally would from the airline’s homepage.

Once a flight is selected, proceed normally through the booking process by entering passenger information, choosing any extras, and so on.

The “payment” page is where you’ll enter the travel credit information.

Scroll down to “redeem a voucher or credit” just above the credit card section.

It will then ask for the voucher number – if you have a voucher – or the confirmation number of the cancelled flight for which the credit was issued.

Once that’s in, enter your credit card information (if there’s a difference between the credit amount and the fare) and pay as normal.

JetBlue Airways: Start by searching for a flight as you normally would from the airline’s homepage.

Once a flight is selected, proceed normally through the booking process by entering passenger information, choosing any extras, and so on.

If you’re a TrueBlue member, you should sign in as it makes it easier to access the credit on the next page.

The “review trips” page is where you’ll enter the travel credit information.

Scroll down to “payment details” and find “apply JetBlue funds” just above the credit card section.

Click the box for “travel bank” and if you’re logged into TrueBlue, the credit amount should come up. If you’re not a TrueBlue member, a separate travel bank account with login information would have been emailed to you.

You can use any amount of the credit and any unused portion will remain until its expiration date.

The discounted price will then show under “payment amount.”

Once that’s in, enter your credit card information (if there’s a difference between the credit amount and the fare) and pay as normal.

Alaska Airlines: Start by searching for a flight as you normally would from the airline’s homepage.

Once a flight is selected, proceed normally through the booking process by entering passenger information, choosing any extras, and so on.

The “checkout: review and complete payment” page is where you’ll enter the travel credit information.

Scroll down to “wallet and certificates” just above the credit card section. If you’re logged in to Mileage Plan, the travel credit should appear until “wallet funds.” If you’re not logged in, you can check the “use certificates or gift cards (not deposited in a wallet account)” box.

You’ll then be asked to enter the certificate code and pin, followed by a security verification check.

Once that’s in, enter your credit card information (if there’s a difference between the credit amount and the fare) and pay as normal.

Allegiant Air: Start by searching for a flight as you normally would from the airline’s homepage.

Once a flight is selected, proceed normally through the booking process by entering passenger information, choosing any extras, and so on.

The “payment information” page is where you’ll enter the travel credit information.

Scroll down to “do you have an Allegiant voucher or promo code” section, just under the travel insurance offer.

You’ll then be asked to provide a voucher number from the cancelled flight for which the credit was issued.

Once that’s in, enter your credit card information (if there’s a difference between the credit amount and the fare) and pay as normal.

Sun Country Airlines: Start by searching for a flight as you normally would from the airline’s homepage.

Once a flight is selected, proceed normally through the booking process by entering passenger information, choosing any extras, and so on.

The “review & pay” page is where you’ll enter the travel credit information.

Scroll down to the “payment” section, and select “use a Sun Country flight credit or voucher.”

You’ll then be asked to provide the confirmation code and last name or a voucher number from the cancelled flight for which the credit was issued.

Once that’s in, enter your credit card information (if there’s a difference between the credit amount and the fare) and pay as normal.

Hawaiian Airlines: The airline requires customers booking with a travel credit to call its reservations department at 1-800-367-5320 for US and Canada residents.

Flyers can also call the reservations department of any airline for assistance with booking using a credit.

REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez A call centre in Bogota, Colombia, April 1, 2020.

