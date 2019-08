NYU Otologist Erich Voigt explains the proper way to clean wax out of your ears. Many people think Q-tips can help keep ears clean, but this isn’t the case. Learn how Q-tips are making things worse and how you should actually be cleaning your ears.

Produced by Joe Avella & Jessica Orwig

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.