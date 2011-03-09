Using Market Internals To Determine Direction

As I was scanning over some of my secondary indicators I noticed a pattern within the ADX indicator on the Nasdaq Advance/Decline that we’ve seen before and I feel is worth paying attention to.



I suspect when the coiling that is going on with the +DI & -DI resolves itself, we’ll see an end to the day to day volatility that is frustrating many swing traders right now.

The RSI is also tightening up, after an orderly stair-step decline.

First it lived above the 70 range during the first … [visit site to read more]

