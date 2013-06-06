Why Using Your Hotel Towel Only Once Really Isn't So Terrible

Whether you travel frequently or once a year, you’ve no doubt seen this sign in your hotel room.It was one of the first initiatives put forth by hotels in an attempt to save money conserve resources, giving guests a guilt trip when it comes to whether or not they reuse their towels.



Given the growing green movement and the passionate people behind it, this is typically a tough one to talk about over happy hour.

But we have a confession: Sometimes, we like to use our towel just once, throw it on the ground, and ask for new towels in the morning.

Before you throw stones, hear us out – it’s really not that absurd.

Leisure travellers stay at hotels for a variety of equally valid reasons, one being to experience a sense of luxury that they are not privileged to at home.

The argument we so often hear regarding the towel debate is that “you wouldn’t use a towel only once at home.” Right, and we wouldn’t pay $200 a night to stay home, either.

We’re staying at a hotel because we want to escape, because we want to treat ourselves, not because we want to feel like we’re at home. There’s a big difference between “feeling at home” and “feeling like you’re at home,” you know?