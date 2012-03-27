Using Facebook At Work Makes Employees Happy

Photo: Kevin Saff | Flickr

A growing number of employers are realising that letting employees use Facebook at work is not an evil waste of time.These employers know that people work hard these days. Many work long hours at the office and more at home. Using Facebook for a few bit at work is a fair trade.



Some IT managers believe that using Facebook at work makes workers happy, reports Computerworld.

Gartner earlier this month reported that fewer companies are blocking Facebook at work. Nearly half of large corporations blocked it in 2010. By 2014, only 30% of them will, Gartner thinks.

Companies are loosening up their restrictions to social media at a rate of 10% a year, Gartner says.

But to think that 30% of enterprises could still be blocking Facebook in 2014 is shocking. That indicates a whole lot of employers don’t understand how the workforce is changing — and that there’s this thing called a smartphone where Facebook is ready and waiting.

