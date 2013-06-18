Here's A Video Showing What It's Like Using Apple's iTunes Radio With Your Apple TV

Apple’s iTunes Radio is coming out this fall for U.S. customers, likely around the same time as iOS 7.



Apple’s Pandora killer allows users to create their own stations based on artists, music genres, and song titles.

Mark Gurman of 9to5Mac recently showed how iTunes Radio works as a standalone app on the Apple TV. Check out the hands-on video below.

