Using A Laptop Right Before You Go To Bed Is Ruining Your Sleep

Using a mobile phone, tablet or laptop before going to bed leads to sleep troubles according to new research. It’s high time people switch off in order to feel switched.



Researchers at the Lighting Research Centre, which is part of New York’s Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, have discovered that two or more hours of exposure to backlit devices, such as a smartphone or tablet, suppresses melatonin.

This suppression can lead to trouble sleeping at night, especially in teenagers.

Mariana Figueiro, director of the LRC’s Light and Health Program, who led the team on this piece of research, said: “Our study shows that a two-hour exposure to light from self-luminous electronic displays can suppress melatonin by about 22 per cent.

“Stimulating the human circadian system to this level may affect sleep in those using the devices prior to bedtime.”

Consequently she recommends dimming the brightness on backlit devices to minimize melatonin suppression. But other similar pieces of research go a step further and urge people to have a total break from all devices for several hours before going to sleep.

However, most people I know cannot resist checking their emails, social networks and news feeds throughout the evening.

At the end of last year car company Volkswagen agreed to turn off email to workers with Blackberry devices, in a bid to help with their employees’ work-life balance.

The business agreed to only push emails to German staff 30 minutes before they are due to start work and stop them 30 minutes after they are due to finish work.

While I am not sure this is practical for most companies, which operate globally and around the clock, or even necessary, it is up to us as individuals to learn from comprehensive research and amend our behaviour accordingly.

For instance, how many people do you know still use an alarm clock? Most people now tend to rely upon their phones, iPods or tablet devices to wake them up.

While it makes sense to make use of the increasing number of shiny devices we have cluttering up our bedside table, this simple act of setting your mobile phone alarm each night often leads to a game being played, a work email being checked or a tweet being posted simply by the device being in your hands.

The return of the good old fashioned alarm clock, combined with a decent amount of discipline, in a bid to let ourselves actually get some proper rest before the whole digital cycle begins again, is what’s necessary to preserve our health in a world which never seems to switch off.

