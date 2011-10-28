Tom Cruise Defies Gravity And Lindsay Lohan Brings Her Kid Sister To Her Nude Photoshoot -- Here's Your Daily Gossip.

- In the next “Mission Impossible,” Tom Cruise is doing his own stunts- including walking on the side of the tallest building in the world in Dubai.
- It looks like celebrities can’t just do anything they want- Usher got attacked by a woman in a crowded parking lot in Atlanta for parking in a handicapped spot.
- Apparently Kris Humphries wasn’t Kim Kardashian’s first choice- she wanted to date an NBA player (preferably Danilo Gallinari of the Knicks) but E! couldn’t cast him for the show.
- Michael Lohan got his ex Kate Major evicted from her apartment in Tampa. Apparently after Lohan’s recent arrest the paps won’t leave her alone, and the other residents want the media- and her- out.
- Charlie Sheen has a new show called “Anger Management” (and no, it’s not reality). It’s going to air this summer on FX.
- There’s lots of hype surrounding the Madoff’s attempted suicide, which Ruth Madoff talks about on this week’s “60 Minutes.” But Bernie Madoff says he’s never even thought about taking his own life. Who do you think is lying?
- Lindsay Lohan brought her mum and her 17-year-old sister Ali Lohan to her Playboy photoshoot…appropriate?
