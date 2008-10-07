Usher's "Ladies Only" Tour Now For Guys, Too

When we first heard of Usher’s women-only tour, we wondered if women actually bought enough concert tickets for such a concept to be a financial success.



Well, it seems Usher is not willing to chance it. Now, his record label claims that the tour will be aimed at women, but men will be invited as well. Never mind that the name is “Ladies Only.”

Billboard: Usher is hoping to get up close and personal with his female fans on a 14-date November club tour, which is being billed as “One Night Stand: Ladies Only.”

A Jive spokesperson clarifies that although ladies may be the focus, men are welcome at the gigs, which begin Nov. 2 in Atlantic City, N.J., and run through Nov. 25 in Dallas.

Usher is touring in support of his latest album, “Here I Stand,” the ninth best U.S. seller of the year at 1.029 million copies, according to Nielsen SoundScan. A video for new single “Trading Places” is set to premiere this week.

This seems like a smart strategy. Ticket sales are already down and in the current financial climate, we doubt people would be more willing to part with their $30. (Of course, thousands were willing to part with $10 each to see Beverly Hills Chihuahua, so who knows?)

See Also: Think Concerts Will Save Music Industry? Please, No One Paying For Those Anymore, Either

