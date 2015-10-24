Usher's new music video uses facial recognition technology to make sure you're paying attention to its serious message

Usher has released a gripping interactive video for his new song “Chains” that requires your utmost attention.

The video, which can be viewed on the streaming platform Tidal, uses facial recognition technology so that the video only plays when you are looking at the screen.

While the song plays, the faces of men and women who have been victims of social injustice begin to appear. A short description of each person’s story appears as their image begins to fade. The first victim shown is Trayvon Martin, the 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in 2012.

The video, which is entitled “Don’t Look Away,” quite literally requires viewers to face the music when it comes to racial injustice in the US.

If you look away from the screen, the song stops playing and the message “Don’t Look Away” appears. It begins playing again when the viewer is facing the screen.

The powerful video was created in collaboration with the digital agency AKQA.

According to a report by AdWeek’s Agency Spy, AKQA said that it is “the first music video that uses facial recognition technology to ensure viewers are watching and paying attention.”

You can view the video here, just make sure you are using the Chrome or Firefox browser. You don’t need to be a Tidal subscriber to watch.

The site will prompt you to activate your webcam so that it can sense when your face is watching the screen. Enable the feature and don’t look away.

