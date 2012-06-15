Usher May Rehire mum To Save Career

After firing his mother/manager just before Mother’s Day, Usher is considering rehiring her after only selling 433,000 copies of his latest album in its first week compared to more than one million copies of 2004’s Confessions in its first week. Perhaps his mum can also tell him that people just aren’t buying as many albums now.



Starpulse: R&B star Usher is reportedly considering re-hiring his mother as his manager after his latest album failed to live up to expectations.

The singer ended his 15-year professional relationship with Jonetta Patton and her JPat Record Label just days before Mother’s Day.

The 29-year-old replaced Patton with managing mogul Benny Medina – responsible for the careers of heavyweights such as Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez.

But he is now allegedly blaming Medina for disappointing sales of his new album Here I Stand.

