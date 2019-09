A couple of weeks ago, a video of a little kid having a dance-off with an usher at a Pistons game on the dance cam went viral.

Jimmy Kimmel had the two on his show last night for a “rematch,” and it was just as great as the original. The usher, Shannon Sales, is 46, and the little kid, Antwone Alexander is 11.

Watch them on Jimmy Kimmel here:

