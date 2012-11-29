Golf's Governing Body Wants To Outlaw Belly Putters — Here's What Will And Won't Be Allowed

The USGA announced a proposal today to ban “anchored” putters by 2016.



If the changes go through, belly putters, chin putters, and any other putter that is deemed “anchored” will be outlawed.

To explain what will and won’t be allowed, the USGA made this great infographic. Basically, if the end of the putter is jammed against some part of your body (belly, chin, hand), it’s illegal. You can still use a long putter, but it isn’t being steady by one of these “anchor points.”

Take a look:

Photo: USGA

