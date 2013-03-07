This colourful Table Shows Why You Should Diversify Your Emerging Markets Portfolio

If you’re lucky, then you might be able to pick the right stocks that’ll help you beat the major benchmarks. But most investors who try to be stock pickers end up losing.



The same goes for emerging market investors.

This is why the best strategy may be to invest in a portfolio of countries rather than just one.

Below you’ll find US Funds’ Periodic Table of Emerging Markets, which ranks the annual stock market returns for various emerging markets.

“Emerging markets, like all investments, can have wide price fluctuations over time,” they write. “This table shows the ebb and flow of emerging market countries over the past decade and illustrates the principal of mean reversion — the concept that returns eventually move back toward their mean or average.”

Here’s the chart:

Photo: US Funds

