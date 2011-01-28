The 9 Most Effective Ways To Use Social Media

Yesterday we gave you the most important social media sites to be using for your small business.
But how do small business owners use sites like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to their fullest potential?
Ad-ology surveyed 752 US-small business owners asking how using social media benefited their businesses the most.
Everyone else found it:
Somewhat beneficial: 20.6%
Not very beneficial: 13.2%
Do not use it: 53.7%
Everyone else found it:
Somewhat beneficial: 20.3%
Not very beneficial: 9.3%
Do not use it: 55.3%
Everyone else found it:
Somewhat beneficial: 24.6%
Not very beneficial: 18%
Do not use it: 40.8%
Everyone else found it:
Somewhat beneficial: 26.6%
Not very beneficial: 14.1%
Do not use it: 41.1%
Everyone else found it:
Somewhat beneficial: 27.8%
Not very beneficial: 11%
Do not use it: 37.4%
Everyone else found it:
Somewhat beneficial: 27.8%
Not very beneficial: 13%
Do not use it: 34.7%
Everyone else found it:
Somewhat beneficial: 28.3%
Not very beneficial: 11.2%
Do not use it: 35.6%
Everyone else found it:
Somewhat beneficial: 27.7%
Not very beneficial: 10.4%
Do not use it: 35.6%
Everyone else found it:
Somewhat beneficial: 29.9%
Not very beneficial: 9.7%
Do not use it: 33.1%
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.