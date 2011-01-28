The 9 Most Effective Ways To Use Social Media

Leah Goldman
Yesterday we gave you the most important social media sites to be using for your small business.

But how do small business owners use sites like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to their fullest potential?

Ad-ology surveyed 752 US-small business owners asking how using social media benefited their businesses the most.

9. Recruiting for new employees: 12.5% found it very beneficial

Everyone else found it:

Somewhat beneficial: 20.6%

Not very beneficial: 13.2%

Do not use it: 53.7%

8. Background checks for new employees: 15% found it very beneficial

Everyone else found it:

Somewhat beneficial: 20.3%

Not very beneficial: 9.3%

Do not use it: 55.3%

7. Resolving problems: 16.6% found it very beneficial

Everyone else found it:

Somewhat beneficial: 24.6%

Not very beneficial: 18%

Do not use it: 40.8%

6. Finding vendors/suppliers/partners: 18.2% found it very beneficial

Everyone else found it:

Somewhat beneficial: 26.6%

Not very beneficial: 14.1%

Do not use it: 41.1%

5. Competitive intelligence: 23.8% found it very beneficial

Everyone else found it:

Somewhat beneficial: 27.8%

Not very beneficial: 11%

Do not use it: 37.4%

4. Improving customer experience: 24.5% found it very beneficial

Everyone else found it:

Somewhat beneficial: 27.8%

Not very beneficial: 13%

Do not use it: 34.7%

3. Keeping up with the industry: 24.9% found it very beneficial

Everyone else found it:

Somewhat beneficial: 28.3%

Not very beneficial: 11.2%

Do not use it: 35.6%

2. Monitoring what is being said about your business: 26.3% found it very beneficial

Everyone else found it:

Somewhat beneficial: 27.7%

Not very beneficial: 10.4%

Do not use it: 35.6%

1. Generating leads: 27.3% found it very beneficial

Everyone else found it:

Somewhat beneficial: 29.9%

Not very beneficial: 9.7%

Do not use it: 33.1%

