Don't Trash Your Old Computer: Here Are 10 Cool Uses For It

Photo: Engadget

Your old computer may feel clunky and outdated when you’re ready to replace it, but there are still plenty of uses for it.Instead of trashing it, turn your old machine into something useful like a file server or firewall.



But if you really think your equipment is completely shot, you can always recycle or turn it into a cool mod or art project.

We put together some cool ideas for squeezing the most out of your old computer.

