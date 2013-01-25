19 Problems You Could Easily Solve With Baking Soda, Dryer Sheets And Beer

Photo: AFP/Philippe Huguen

Cleaning products and personal care items once consumed a sizable chunk of my discretionary income.But now the cabinet under my sink only has trash bags, a bottle of vinegar, and a box of baking soda.



Household items like vinegar, baking soda, salt, and even beer can replace many of the products you use to clean, do laundry, garden, or take care of yourself. And they’re cheaper to boot.





