People Who Share Content At Least Weekly On LinkedIn Receive More Job Opportunities

According to a LinkedIn blog post, users who share content on the professional social network at least once a week are nearly 10 times more likely to be contacted for new opportunities than people who don’t share.

It’s further evidence that LinkedIn is most effective as a career management platform if the user is fully engaged. Users who simply post a static resume and don’t make an effort to interact with others in their network will not receive as many opportunities. Read >

Twitter’s ‘Secret Weapon’ On The Monetization Front (AdAge)

Kevin Weil, a former Ph.D. candidate at Stanford in theoretical particle physics, is turning out to be Twitter’s “secret weapon” on the monetization front. Weil, who was hired by Twitter as a data scientist, is now a key executive in charge of building revenue-generating products such as promoted tweets. Read >

Facebook Tests ‘Trending’ Section On Desktop News Feed (TechCrunch)

A small percentage of Facebook users will notice a new “Trending” section on their News Feed if they are using a desktop computer. The new feature appears fairly standard — a box with a list of linked topics. Read >

Hashtags On Facebook Do Nothing To Increase Exposure

(EdgeRank Checker)

The early consensus from EdgeRank Checker is that Facebook’s new hashtag system does nothing to increase engagement or reach. Read >

Managers Don’t Want To Be Facebook Friends With Their Employees (AllFacebook)

Only 14% of managers are either very comfortable or extremely comfortable being Facebook friends with their Gen Y employees, while 24% of employees expressed that sentiment. Those figures are 24% and 32%, respectively, for LinkedIn. Read >

Heineken Is Getting Creative With Instagram Marketing (Business Insider)

Heineken is sponsoring a scavenger hunt on Instagram that will eventually lead winners to free tickets to the U.S. Open Men’s Final. Read >

