Users First, Brands Second.

I like simple ways to think about things. Like mobile first, web second. These kinds of constructs work for me. One that I’ve been using a lot lately to describe what we like and don’t like as much is User First, Brands Second.



When you are building your product and thinking about your go to market strategy, you need to decide who your first users will be and how they will take your product into the market. You can focus on getting everyday internet users first. Or you can focus on getting brands first and working with them to get users. This decision is critical and will impact almost everything about your business going forward. So don’t make this decision lightly.

