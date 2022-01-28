If you see a “user not found” message on Instagram, it could be one of several issues with an account.

The account in question may be disabled or deleted, or it may have been banned.

It’s also possible you have been blocked by that user.

If you’ve ever tried to reach a user’s profile on Instagram and instead gotten an error message that says the user’s page couldn’t be found, it’s frustrating — made worse by the fact that there’s no shortage of reasons why this might have happened.

What ‘user not found’ means on Instagram

The “user not found” error in Instagram’s mobile app means that the user whose profile you’re attempting to visit is unavailable to you or others for one of several reasons, which we’ve outlined in the sections below.

In Instagram’s desktop version, the same error can appear with the message “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

If you want to get to the bottom of a “user not found” or “page isn’t available” error, here are six reasons that these errors might appear. Unfortunately, not all of these potential problems are solvable, but you can check each one and see if there’s a solution to getting to the account you’re looking for.

You made a typo

Are you trying to get to the account for the first time, or typing the username in manually? Double-check the spelling; the most likely solution is you simply mistyped the username.

The user has changed their username

Unlike most social media services, Instagram lets you easily change your username at any time, and you can do it from the mobile app or the website. The username forms the basis of the URL for your Instagram profile, so if it’s changed, your location on Instagram changes — and while Instagram usually forwards users to the new destination, this might not always happen. That means if someone changes their username, the old page might not be found. The solution? Find the new username.

The user’s account has been disabled

Instagram allows you to temporarily disable your account. This is convenient if you want to step away from social media for a short time, and you plan to come back later without deleting the account. Disabling the account means that other users won’t be able to find you; they will receive a message that your account could not be found. So if you can’t find a user, it’s possible they are on a break from Instagram but will return at some point in the future. Instagram never provides details that an account is disabled, though.

The user’s account has been banned or suspended

Not all reasons for being unable to find an account are entirely pleasant. If a user has violated Instagram’s terms of service, such as abusing other accounts or engaging in inappropriate behavior, that account can be automatically suspended. Most of the time, bans are for a limited time, such as 48 hours, but they may also be permanent, depending on the nature of the infraction or an accruement of violations.

The user’s account has been deleted

A user can choose to temporarily disable his or her account, but it’s also possible to choose to permanently delete the account as well. If you delete your account, it’s removed from Instagram and the account’s username becomes available to be claimed by someone else. That means if you can’t reach a particular user, that account might have been deleted and the username is currently not in use by anyone.

Your account has been blocked

There’s one other common reason you might not be able to reach an account on Instagram: You might be blocked by that user. If you’re blocked, you won’t be able to see that account, and the experience will be no different than if the account has been disabled, deleted, or suspended.