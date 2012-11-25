20 Super Useful Apps You Should Be Using

Photo: Onliner
Since the launch of Apple’s App Store in 2008 there has been a flood of smartphone apps all with the intention of making our lives easier.Because of these apps we can find out instantly what song is playing on the radio without having to be told, we can know the square roots of pi is to the 137th decimal, and much more.
Take a look at this list of other smart apps.
They might teach you about something you didn’t know before or help to make your life just a bit easier.
Jasmine is a minimal YouTube app replacement. We love how Jasmine allows us to play YouTube audio in the background, freeing us up to do other things with our phone.
The app is chock-full of features including a nighttime/low light function, full playlist support, and Airplay, Apple's feature for streaming audio and video to your living room
Price: Free
Available on: iOS
Catch helps you capture your most important ideas so you never miss anything. You can create voice, photo, and text notes, online and offline. It's incredibly easy to share checklists to collaborate with others, too.
For those worried about security, users can protect notes with a four-digit PIN.
Price: Free
Besides being an awesome package tracker, Slice is an app that helps you stay on top of all your online purchases.
The app securely scans your email and finds receipts from iTunes, Amazon, and wherever else you shop online creating great archive of purchases.
Price: Free
Check the Weather provides a beautiful interface to view the weather in your current location or favourite city. The app provides a 10-day outlook, precipitation stats, and even weather advisories.
Price: $1.99
Available on: iOS
SwiftKey for Android is a keyboard replacement that's so good, you'll never go back to the old keyboard.
Swift Key will change how you type on your Android.
The app automatically detects how you've typed in the past -- from text messaging, mail, chat, Twitter and a few other services -- and serves up suggestions on what you're going to say.
Price: $3.99
Available on: Android
Prismatic is a new news reading app that strips away clutter like ads and presents you with a simple, easy-to-read interface. Think of it as Instapaper meets Flipboard.
As you use Prismatic the app gets to know you, delivering the stories you're likely to care about based on your interests. The app knows your interests based on the articles you've read and the topics you've chosen. It also shows you Twitter commentary on articles from the people you follow.
Price: Free
How many times have you wanted to know what song is playing but you have no way of figuring it out?
We remember the first time we used Shazam and it just worked.
We're still amazed every time it works.
Price: Free
Available on: Android, Blackberry, iOS, and Windows Phone.
Evernote's goal is to help you remember everything.
The app organizes and tags your most important notes.
The feature that makes Evernote super smart is its ability to search any scanned file or document.
Price: Free
Available on: Android, Blackberry, iOS, Windows Phone, Web OS, PC, Mac, Google Chrome, and the web.
Robin is an Android version of Siri.
You can ask Robin for directions, local places, real-time parking, traffic info, gas prices, weather, your Twitter news and much more.
Robin was built with drivers in mind, she is most useful when behind the wheel because she helps you to keep your eyes on the road and off of your device.
Price: Free
Available on: Android
Full text wikipedia articles stored on your device.
Never be without the essential internet encyclopedia ever again.
Price: $9.99
Available on: iOS
The WolframAlpha app essentially takes the entire WolframAlpha site and crams it into your iPhone, iPad or Android.
WolframAlpha can answer questions on maths, statistics, data analysis, physics, chemistry, engineering, and more.
Price: $3.99
Apex Launcher is a fast, powerful, and highly customisable launcher for your Android's home screen.
Apex helps you to customise your Android's grid size and allows you to have nine different pages. In addition, users can create a scrollable dock with up to 7 icons per page.
Apex is one of the best launchers out. It has excellent reviews and is easy to use.
Price: Free
Available on: Android
Notability integrates handwriting, voice recording, PDF annotation, and media into a single app.
You can even enhance your notes by adding pictures from your photo library or from the iPad camera. Insert web clips, figures, and drawings to compliment your notes. Crop, resize, and draw on images to make them perfect.
Price: $0.99
Available on: iOS
Google Chrome is a smart app because it allows users to sync web pages across multiple computers. Now when we pick up our iPhone, Android, or iPad we can still see exactly what we were looking at on our desktop.
Price: Free
Available on: Android, iOS, and Mac and PC
While this app doesn't think for you it does pay you.
Gigwalk allows you to find gigs in your area that could be as simple as taking a picture of something and sending it in or serving as event staff.
Price: Free
Available on: iOS
Spoken layer converts an entire webpage into a podcast for easy listening.
The smart app makes it possible for you to listen to articles while on a walk or commuting.
Price: Free
Available on: iOS
Before Apple purchased Siri in 2010 it was a standalone app that allowed users to make reservations at specific restaurants, buy movie tickets or get a cab by dictating instructions in natural language to the app.
Now, if you have an iPhone 4S, Siri is completely integrated into your phone. The software can set reminders, ask for directions, and more all with the sound of your voice.
Google Now just debuted last week.
Google Now is a new form of search that ties your browsing and navigation histories together to anticipate your needs.
Basically it searches for you based on the time and your location trying to predict things that you will ask it.
After using it for some time the system will be able to suggest alternative routes for you to go home if it senses there is traffic.
Google Now is included in Android's newest operating system, Jelly Bean, launching late this month.
