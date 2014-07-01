Here Are All The Useful Apps For Parents From Apple's Latest IPhone Ad

Apple recently debuted a new ad for the iPhone 5s, and the video focuses on all the ways parents can use different apps to help them in their day-to-day lives.

We’ve decided to round up all of the apps featured in the ad to save you even more time and direct you to the products that will make your life that much easier — if you’re a parent, that is.

Withings’ WithBaby brings the baby monitor straight to your phone. And you can even speak to your baby remotely through the app.

MyTeeth makes brushing your teeth fun and helps teach kids good timing.

Drawnimal turns colouring time into a digital, educational experience.

Pet Manager Pro lets you track your pets.

FaceTime helps you connect with your kids when they’re not at home.

Kinsa works with a smart thermometer that plugs into your phone to help you keep track of your kids when they’re under the weather.

WeMo brings the remote control to your phone so you never have to get up from the couch.

Nike+ Running helps parents stay fit.

Parrot Flower Power lets parents easily garden with their kids.

Flashlight will help assure your children that there are no monsters under the bed.

