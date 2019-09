The iPad is one of the most popular gadgets around, but most people who own one don’t know everything this device can do. The video below gives you a few quick and easy tricks that will make your iPad experience more productive.

Click for sound.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Robert Libetti

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.