21 Useful IPhone Apps We're Obsessed With Right Now

There’s been a lot of news in the app world lately.
Many of these app makers are raising a ton of money to enhance, remix, or try to take down kings like photo-favourite Instagram, travel comparison service Kayak, and even Apple’s own camera app.
Take for example LandCam, a brand new camera that will have you itching to ditch Apple’s stock camera. LandCam is packed with a ton of features like separate exposure, aperture, and a ton of filters that’ll help you take dynamic photos.
We’re also really into Thunderspace, a relaxation app from the makers of gorgeous weather app Haze. Thunderspace uses stereoscopic 3D audio and realistic lightning flashes to create a thunderstorm around you to help relax.
The rest of the apps in this list are sure to impress you and help you out in one way or another.
Frontback is a new photo app that lets you take a picture with the front camera and back camera. The app then merges both photos into a single image.
Quip is a brand-new mobile word processing app. Quip is made by Facebook's former CTO. The app makes it easy to create documents on the go, but it still works on your desktop too.
Thunderspace is an app that's meant to help you relax. It takes advantage of 3D audio and realistic lightning to immerse you in a virtual thunderstorm.
Heard is a neat new app that turns your iPhone into a time machine. The app lets you capture sound from up to 5 minutes in the past.
Citymaps is a new social mapping app that lets you keep track of your favourite places and share them with friends. Besides just letting you log your favourite places, you can also get turn-by-turn directions inside the app. There are plans for an Android release relatively soon.
Vesper is a beautiful new note taking app. It's backed by Apple blogger Jon Gruber. Vesper is different from other note-taking apps because it's simple and makes organising your thoughts ridiculously easy. The only thing we don't love about this app is the $US5 price tag.
Fancy is what Pinterest wishes it was. Besides letting users discover, collect, and curate content, the beautifully designed app also lets you buy everything available.
Viewfinder is another photo app that organizes all your pictures in one place. The app is a personal and private way to share photos with the people you want. If you don't want to share photos it's also a great way to organise them and keep track of your memories.
Wun Wun is an on demand service that will deliver anything you want. The only catch is you have to be in Manhattan.
Crowsflight is a simple but useful compass app. Simply enter your destination and the compass will point you in the right direction of where you want to go.
IFTTT is an online web service that automates the Internet. The company recently released an awesome iPhone app, which lets you connect different Web services and apps that normally don't work together.
djay 2 is an iPad and iPhone app that transforms your tablet or phone into a full-fledged DJ system. The app gives your the same effects, looping, cue points, and auto-mixing capacities as the pros.
Landcam is an app that really has huge potential to replace the stock camera app. Besides having filters and fonts you can add to your photos, you can easily edit with the app's 12 adjustment tools.
We recently ditched Instapaper for better designed Pocket. Pocket saves articles you can't read right away into a really nice format for whenever you can get to them. Pocket is great because it works super fast across your desktop, tablet, and smartphone.
BillGuard wants to help you track your spending and help you save money. The app is a great way to prioritise charges on your credit and debit cards. Besides that, it's very easy to monitor your balance and receive notifications for suspicious charges.
Grid is an iPhone and iPad app that helps you to organise your notes, pictures, people, and places all in one place. The app organizes all of your content in a unique way it calls, Maestro. Maestro lets you see all of the information you care about in your own way.
Minutely is a new weather app that takes the best features from all of the weather apps out there and combines it into one. You can see down to the minute precipitation details and even crowdsource details about the weather in your area. The best part though is the interactive 3D radar that lets you visualise the conditions around you.
VSOC Cam lets you add separate focus and exposure rings to a photo along with a white balance lock. It basically ups your iPhone photography skills with just a few taps on the screen. It also includes powerful editing features and filters to make photos even better. But what's also cool about VSOC is that it has a built-in community so you can display your photos and share every shot you take.
Hipmunk is a great way to plan travel. The app sorts through all of the travel, hotel, and rental car services to get you the best deals. Recently, Hipmunk introduced a new feature that lets you book last-minute hotel deals.
Mynd is a calendar app that wants to help you keep track of how you spend your time. It calls itself the 'calendar with a brain.' Mynd uses your contacts, maps, location, Facebook, Evernote, and LinkedIn accounts to give you a pretty good picture of what your day will look like.
Digg's new reader app is a great way to follow news your care about on the go. The app lets you import feeds from any news site and view them in a clean interface.
