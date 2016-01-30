Here are the 13 most useful Mac shortcuts that will help you do everything faster

OS X might seem simple — but it’s an absolute powerhouse if you know how to use it.
Some of the easiest ways to get the most of out of Apple’s desktop operating system are hidden in plain sight: Keyboard shortcuts.
Flick between applications and tabs. Take screenshots. Fine tune settings. Knowing the right keyboard shortcuts will save a second here and there — and over the course of a week, or a month, or a year, it adds up dramatically.
Here are 13 of the most useful keyboard shortcuts that will save you time on the little things so you can focus on the big things:
Apple improved its search in the latest version of OS X. The new search bar, accessed by typing ⌘ + Spacebar, can do sums, search the web, and convert currency.
Finding words in documents is tedious, but typing ⌘ + F speeds up the process. The command works in Pages, Safari, Chrome, Word, and just about everywhere else.
Selecting everything, especially in a big document, can take an age. Hitting ⌘ + A selects everything instantly.
Copying and pasting text with the Mac trackpad can be a struggle, but typing ⌘ + C (which copies) and then ⌘ + P (which pastes) makes it much easier. This shortcut works with text, photos, and anything else that can be copied.
Locating the small red circle to close app windows quickly can be a fiddle. Use ⌘ + W to close windows easily.
Having apps crash is annoying and the quick way to fix the problem is to press ⌘ + ⌥ + Esc. This opens up a menu, showing all running apps with any that are not working marked with 'Not Responding.'
Using the dock to switch apps is ok, but switching them by pressing ⌘ + Tab is quicker. All of your apps are displayed in a row and can be accessed by pressing tab again or clicking on the one you want.
Scrolling up or down a page can take a while. To instantly scroll to the top, press ⌘ + ↑ -- and for the bottom, press ⌘ + ↓.
Press ⌃ (Control) + Tab to smoothly change tabs in Safari, Chrome, and other browsers.
If you need to have a lot of windows for one app open, then ⌘ + ~ will be a godsend. It switches between different windows of the same app -- if you have two different Pages documents open, for example.
App preferences are hidden behind the and another button, but pressing ⌘ + , (comma) brings them to the front for whichever app is open.
You can minimise apps in OS X using ⌘ + M. But if you'd rather hide the app altogether, then hit ⌘ + H and it will instantly vanish.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.