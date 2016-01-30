Here are the 13 most useful Mac shortcuts that will help you do everything faster

Apple Master your MacBook.

OS X might seem simple — but it’s an absolute powerhouse if you know how to use it.

Some of the easiest ways to get the most of out of Apple’s desktop operating system are hidden in plain sight: Keyboard shortcuts.

Flick between applications and tabs. Take screenshots. Fine tune settings. Knowing the right keyboard shortcuts will save a second here and there — and over the course of a week, or a month, or a year, it adds up dramatically.

Here are 13 of the most useful keyboard shortcuts that will save you time on the little things so you can focus on the big things:

1) ⌘ + Space -- Bring up 'Spotlight' search Max Slater-Robins / BI Apple improved its search in the latest version of OS X. The new search bar, accessed by typing ⌘ + Spacebar, can do sums, search the web, and convert currency. 2) ⌘ + F -- Find things in documents Max Slater-Robins / BI Finding words in documents is tedious, but typing ⌘ + F speeds up the process. The command works in Pages, Safari, Chrome, Word, and just about everywhere else. 3) ⌘ + A -- Select everything Max Slater-Robins / BI Selecting everything, especially in a big document, can take an age. Hitting ⌘ + A selects everything instantly. 4) ⌘ + C / ⌘ + V -- Copy or paste Max Slater-Robins / BI Copying and pasting text with the Mac trackpad can be a struggle, but typing ⌘ + C (which copies) and then ⌘ + P (which pastes) makes it much easier. This shortcut works with text, photos, and anything else that can be copied. 5) ⌘ + W -- Close an app window Max Slater-Robins / BI Locating the small red circle to close app windows quickly can be a fiddle. Use ⌘ + W to close windows easily. 6) ⌘ + ⌥ + Esc -- Force quit apps Max Slater-Robins / BI Having apps crash is annoying and the quick way to fix the problem is to press ⌘ + ⌥ + Esc. This opens up a menu, showing all running apps with any that are not working marked with 'Not Responding.' 7) ⌘ + Tab -- Switch apps Max Slater-Robins / BI Using the dock to switch apps is ok, but switching them by pressing ⌘ + Tab is quicker. All of your apps are displayed in a row and can be accessed by pressing tab again or clicking on the one you want. 8) ⌘ + ↑ / ⌘ + ↓ -- Scroll up or down a page Max Slater-Robins / BI Scrolling up or down a page can take a while. To instantly scroll to the top, press ⌘ + ↑ -- and for the bottom, press ⌘ + ↓. 9) ⌃ + Tab -- Change tabs in Chrome or Safari Max Slater-Robins / BI Press ⌃ (Control) + Tab to smoothly change tabs in Safari, Chrome, and other browsers. 10) ⌘ + ~ -- Quickly change app windows Max Slater-Robins / BI If you need to have a lot of windows for one app open, then ⌘ + ~ will be a godsend. It switches between different windows of the same app -- if you have two different Pages documents open, for example. 11) ⌘ + , -- Open app preferences Max Slater-Robins / BI App preferences are hidden behind the  and another button, but pressing ⌘ + , (comma) brings them to the front for whichever app is open. 12) ⌘ + H -- Hide the app Max Slater-Robins / BI You can minimise apps in OS X using ⌘ + M. But if you'd rather hide the app altogether, then hit ⌘ + H and it will instantly vanish. 13) ⌘ + ⇧ + 3 -- Take screenshots Max Slater-Robins / BI Take an instant screenshot of everything on your screen with ⌘ + ⇧ + 3. ⌘ + ⇧ + 4 will let you drag a box to take a screenshot of a certain section.

