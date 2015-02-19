23 useful things you can make with a 3-D printer

3-D printers have been used to create some incredible things over the past few years.
3-D printers have built houses, produced food, and generated all sorts of surprising objects. But they’re not just for hobbyists and large-scale projects.; 3-D printers are capable of creating incredibly useful and clever household objects you may not have even considered in the past.
CGTrader, a marketplace for 3D artists, knew that there were plenty of useful things you could make with a 3D printer, so they gathered up these handy 3D-printed objects. We added a few creative yet useful additions from Makerbot’s Thingiverse and Shapeways as well.
This is an update of a post originally written by Dylan Love.
There are tons of designs on Makerbot's Thingiverse for iPhone cases. This one is made to fit the iPhone 6.
Next time someone surprises you with flowers, try this 3-D printed object that clips onto drinking glasses to turn them into vases.
This 3-D-printed potted plant holder has an opening at the bottom to show you how much water is inside.
