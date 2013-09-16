16 Actually-Useful Things You Can Make With A 3D Printer

The all-too-common criticism against consumer 3D printers is that you “can’t make anything useful with them.”
While they’ve come down in price immensely ($400 versus tens of thousands of dollars), there’s still the problem of making them appealing to the Average Joe.
We have this once-exclusive technology shrunken down to fit on our kitchen counters, and we don’t know what to do with them.
CGTrader, a marketplace for 3D artists, knew that there were plenty of useful things you could make with a 3D printer, so they gathered up these handy 3D-printed objects. We added some of our own as well.
This hydroelectric generator used 3D printed parts to generate electricity after the earthquake in Japan in 2011.
BONUS: It's not exactly useful, but we loved the detail that went into this dragon automaton. It flaps its wings as you turn the crank.
