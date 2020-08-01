Driving a new Honda CR-V Hybrid made me question my loyalty to my old Toyota RAV-4

Matthew DeBord/Insider My 2017 RAV4 takes on a brand new 2020 Honda CRV in a hybrid battle.

I own a 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, and I love the crossover. But I recently drove a new 2020Honda CR-V Hybrid.

I really, really liked the CR-V Hybrid, now available in the US market.

Here’s the thing: I always like Hondas better than Toyotas – they’re fun to drive.

But I’ve often ended up buying Toyotas, and I think I’m going to stick with the RAV4, even though the CR-V is better.

Readers perhaps at this point that I’m a big enough fan of hybrids that I own two: a 2011 Toyota Prius and a 2017 Toyota RAV4. I adore the combination of relability and value that these vehicles offer, and I also bought both of the as “certified pre-owned” cars, meaning that I went through a Toyota dealer and got the peace of mind provided by a certification process, plus a warranty.

Now, I intend to buy a used Tesla Model S the next time I’m in the market, but I ended up with the RAV4 last year because I needed a new car in a hurry and already had a relationship with a nearby Toyota dealership.

Over the past six years, I’ve driven more than my fair share of Toyotas and Hondas, including the RAV4 and CR-V. Both are crucial to their makers’ US sales, as they’re entry-level sets of wheels for many folks. Until the 2020 model year, you couldn’t get a CR-V hybrid in the US. You can now, and Honda let me borrow a nicely-equipped Touring trim that stickered at about $US37,000.

I wasn’t planning to match it up again my RAV4, but of course I reflexively did. Not a fair fight, as the CR-V was more or less brand new, while the RAV4 is a weathered three year old.

But the fight went on. Here’s how it went:

Last year, I bought a certified pre-owned 2017 Toyota RAV4 hybrid. This is not my car. This RAV4 is shiny and new, while as we’ll see in a moment, my RAV4 isn’t.

Toyota

My RAV4 is a family car, and as a result, it’s suffered the usual indignities. I’ve fixed them with tape.

Matthew DeBord/BI

Anyway, the contestants! On the left, my 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. On the right, a 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

The RAV4 is up first!

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

A disclaimer: I don’t review personal cars, unless there’s something historic about them (I don’t review rental cars either). Carmakers loan me “press vehicles” that are new or relatively new, and that have been maintained properly.

I make only one exception, and that’s for vehicles I own.

The car has been around since the mid-1990s. My 2017 is from the fourth generation, and the Hybrid went on sale in 2013. I paid less than $US30,000 for one in a black paint job (not my favourite, but that’s what my dealer had).

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

My RAV4 benefitted from a mid-cycle design refresh for the 2016 model year and thereafter.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

My RAV4 came with some fetching allow wheels, but they aren’t the blingiest on the road.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

The RAV4 has endured some mishaps. Here’s the original fender-bender, the repair of which is holding up pretty well.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

The left-rear flank took some damage earlier this year.,

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

And right before I took photos for this comparison, the right front fender got clonked.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

Thank goodness for Gorilla Tape! Although at this point, I’m running low!

Matthew DeBord/BI

I have the all-wheel-drive XLE trim level, one notch above the base car, the LE.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

If you want a new XLE Hybrid from the fifth-gen, which debuted in 2018, you’re looking at about $US30,000. The top-of-the-line Limited Hybrid is almost $US37,000.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

In addition to the Gorilla Tape, I’ve added other adornments to the exterior. I’ve been an avid WMFU listener since 1990 — its a New Jersey-based free-form radio station.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

The overall design is moderately sleeker than the older, boxy RAV4s.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

The integrated spoiler is dashing — and helps a bit with the disadvantaged crossover aerodynamics.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

Cargo capacity is great for the segment: 38 cubic feet with the second row up, 73 cubic feet with it down. My RAV4 also has a weatherproof cover for the cargo hold floor.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

If I need to tote more cargo, my RAV4 has roof rails.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

The drivetrain uses a RAV4-version of Toyota’s now-venerable Hybrid Synergy Drive. It’s a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine, making 194 horsepower with 206 pound-feet of torque. This is a parallel hybrid, although it can run at low speeds for brief periods on battery power and electric motors alone.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

The not-inconsiderable power is piped through the CVT transmission to the capable AWD system. I don’t keep scrupulous track, but I get about 30-35 mpg on average.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

The RAV4 has three drive modes. Once the battery has sufficient juice, the ute can poke along in EV Mode without the gas motor kicking on. Eco Mode maximizes fuel-economy at the expense of pep. Sport mode burns more gas, but it also improves highway passing and merging capability. Still, the 0-60mph time isn’t dazzling, at around eight seconds.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

The interior is a basic, black cloth affair. Easy to care for.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

No complaints about the leather-wrapped, multifunction steering wheel.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

The instrument cluster is simple, with the dial on the left providing info about how much charge is being returned to the battery. The small centre screen can be customised.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

I debated between the RAV4 Hybrid and the larger Highlander Hybrid, in the end going for the RAV4. As it’s turned out, the back seat has been large enough to transport my three kids on numerous occasions.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

The moonroof is of decent size.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

I won’t say I’m mad for my RAV4’s interior, but it is seemingly indestructible, and that’s what you want in a family hauler.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

I like the simple layout of the centre stack. The climate controls are straightforward and easy to operate in cold weather.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

The infotainment system isn’t that great, but it gets the job done. There’s Bluetooth device pairing, USB connectivity, and satellite radio. My XLE didn’t come with a navigation package, however.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

I’ve been extremely happy with my RAV4 Hybrid. It hasn’t given me a lick of trouble since I bought it a year ago, and it sailed through a Northeastern winter.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

On to the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid!

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

Yes, indeed, it looks much nicer than my RAV4! And not just because of the smashing red paint job and all-new styling — and thanks to being washed!

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

The CR-V is simply a sharper crossover. I usually consider Hondas to be more jazzily designed than Toyotas, although the latter has improved of late.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

The hybrid offering is a new thing for the CR-V in the US.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

My test car was the top-spec Touring trim, which starts at just over $US36,000. We generally get the highest trim level of the vehicles that we review. Like my RAV4, this ute has all-wheel-drive.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

Some attractive 19-inch allow wheels on this CR-V!

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

The new CR-V is snazzier than my RAV-4, but is it snazzier than the latest generation of the Toyota? To me, it’s a close call — a slight edge to the new RAV4, I’d say.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

The rear end of the CR-V is sort of busy. Note the tail lights that extend past the surface of the ute’s flanks. Flamboyant!

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

Cargo space is competitive with my RAV4: 33 cubic feet, going up to 69 cubic feet if you drop the rear seats. The carpeted cargo-hold floor would be tougher to clean than my RAV4’s.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

This CR-V also came with roof rails.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

Unlike my RAV4, the CR-V’s lift gate was powered.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

As far the interior contest goes … well, there is no contest. The premium leather treatment, with heated seats, completely blew away my more utilitarian RAV4.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

And the wood details added a near-luxury vibe.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

Of course, rear-seat legroom is about the same.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

Honestly, I think the moonroof was smaller in the CR-V.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

It’s a dang nice interior! I absolutely looked forward to jumping in!

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Synergy Drive vs. Earth Dreams Technology! The CR-V drivetrain uses a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine, making 212 horsepower with 175 pound-feet of torque. Combined city/highway MPG of 38 beats my RAV4’s 32.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

The RAV4 also has a CVT transmission, sending power to the AWD system.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

AND the CR-V has three drive modes: Eco saves gas, Sport is fun, and EV allows for brief spurts of all-electric operation.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

The paddles behind the leather-wrapped, multifunction steering wheel control the intensity of the regenerative braking. Not a feature I have on my RAV4 (which also has regen braking, just not on demand). The instrument cluster is also fully digital.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

The CR-V’s infotainment system is much better than my RAV4’s. It runs on a similarly scaled but much more responsive touchscreen, with crisper rendering.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

The CR-V also had a navigation package. As for the basics, Bluetooth pairing and USB connectivity were present, but …

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

… so was wireless charging!

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

OK, so the obvious winner here is the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid. But what about my buyer’s remorse?

Matthew DeBord/Insider Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4

Well, I couldn’t buy the CR-V Hybrid in 2019 because it wasn’t yet available in the US market. So the RAV-4 Hybrid was my choice. But if I were choosing again today, between a Honda hybrid compact ute and the Toyota, what would I do?

The classic Honda vs. Toyota battle, for me, always comes down to durability against driving fun. Hondas are almost always more fun to pilot. But I know from experience that Toyotas will run forever, mostly trouble free, and that Hondas, while incredibly reliable, throw a few more problems at you.

In hybrid land, Toyota has also been steadily refining its tech for about two decades, while Honda – not exactly a latecomer – has been at it for less time. Both reduce tailpipe emissions.

So if I’m going with what I know, I’m leaning Toyota. I want my personal vehicles to be cheap to operate and to start every single crank.

Of course, then I jump into the Honda CR-V hybrid and I say to myself, “Zowie! This thing is great!” It’s notably quicker, the steering provides a far more connected-to-the-wheels sensation, and the CVT transmission feels more brisk. The suspension tuning is also nice and crisp, compared to the overly smooth demeanour of my RAV4.

(By the way, I’ve sampled the lastest-gen RAV4, and it’s a better driver than my car, although the non-hybrid version didn’t impress me on the engine or transmission fronts.)

How would the CR-V stack up against the RAV4 in crummy weather? My RAV4 has two electric motors, one over the rear axle, and in my experience, even deep snow presents few difficulties for the system. The CR-V has just one electric motor, favouring a more conventional AWD design that sends power to the back wheels when needed. That could be a factor in the driving dynamics, giving the CR-V its snappier personality. As for foul-weather challenges, I’d have to get the CR-V back in winter for a proper evaluation.

Dear reader, understand that this always happens to me: I dig the Honda, buy the Toyota. If I were a civilian and not a soldier in the ranks of the auto-writing army, I would perhaps lean Honda, based on test drives.

But what if you want to buy used? Is the RAV4 Hybrid, 2017 edition, a better choice than the new CR-V hybrid?

I’d have to say that if you don’t mind giving up on some current tech, the RAV4 is thoroughly compelling. However, my Toyota cost me about what a new CR-V would, for a lower trim level. Obviously, I’d spend less now on the Toyota. So, really, the whole situation is a conundrum.

The upshot is that you’d get a nicer overall car with the CR-V Hybrid, new, and superior fuel economy. But you get a set-it-and-forget vehicle with the RAV4 Hybrid, used. So I’m not ready to make a trade. But what a world we live in! Everybody owes it to themself to sample the hybrid trims of these two stalwart compact crossovers.

