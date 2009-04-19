Used Tesla Roadster For Sale, Just $135,0000!

When the we were younger, our uncle was on the waiting list to purchase a Harley Davidson motorcycle. He wasn’t a motorcycle rider, but the Harley piqued his curiosity. He was the kind of guy that acted on whims, picking up new expensive toys just to forgo them shortly afterwards.

When his time came up to purchase the Harley, he plunked down his money and bought a hog. No sooner had he done that then someone in the line to purchase Harleys contacted him offering to purchase the bike at a premium. Since my uncle wasn’t attached to the bike, nor was he really a rider, he sold it and got right back in line.

The same potential for tiny arbitrage exists with Tesla’s Roadster. It appears from this ad on Tesla Motor Clubs that someone is taking advantage. Here’s what the ad says:

The 2008MY Roadster (#246) can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds, has a top speed of 130 mph and can go 227 miles on a 3.5 hour charge or the equivalent of 135 miles per gallon. This vehicle offering is especially exceptional with less than 1,000 miles and less than one month old. Total asking price for this rare collectible is $135,000.

The price listed for a Roadster on Tesla’s site is $101,500 after tax rebate for purchasing an electric car. If this person can sell the Roadster at $135,000, does it mean that Tesla is actually selling its car at a slight discount?

