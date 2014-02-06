Used Tesla Cars Can Cost $US30,000 More Than New Ones

The average price for a used Tesla Model S is $US30,000 above the car’s MSRP, according to a new report.

Although the Model S was launched just two years ago, “it seems to be in great demand” said Phong Ly, CEO of iSeeCars.com, which helps shoppers find good deals on used cars and produced the report.

Buyers of used Teslas are paying over $US99,000 on average, while the car can be had new for as little as $US63,570, after a $US7,500 federal tax credit.

In contrast, the average sale price for a used Nissan Leaf or Chevy Volt is below the car’s MSRP.

Ly speculates that the Tesla discrepancy comes from the fact that most Model S sedans sold likely cost well above that $US63,000 mark. The version with the most powerful battery (and largest range) starts for $US85,900. A fully loaded Model S costs around $US110,000.

Prices for used models may also be inflated, Ly said, by the relative scarcity of the Model S on the road. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said “we really are production constrained, not demand constrained.”

So those who don’t want to wait on line for a Model S may be willing to pay more for a used one, especially since it’s going to be at most two years old.

According to iSeeCars, the average mileage on used Teslas sold is just 3,700 miles.

